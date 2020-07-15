All apartments in Columbus
Fox Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Fox Pointe

4740 Fox Trail Lane · (812) 432-2794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4740 Fox Trail Lane, Columbus, IN 47203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-2562 · Avail. Aug 7

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 10-2622 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 09-2572 · Avail. Jul 22

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-2552 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 01-4745 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 03-2554 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
Fox Pointe Apartments is located in the heart of Columbus, Indiana, the town that Lady Bird Johnson once called "Athens on the Prairie". More than 70 buildings and pieces of public art in Columbus have been designed by a veritable who's who of modern architects, and the American Institute of Architects rated Columbus sixth on its list of the top 10 American cities for architectural quality and innovation. Along with this national and international acclaim, Columbus retains a unique small community charm

Fox Pointe is conveniently located off of 25th St., just minutes from downtown Columbus and the best shopping and dining in the area, Fox Pointe offers some of the most spacious, attractively priced apartments in Columbus, many of them fully remodeled, including brand new appliances and cabinetry, built in over the range microwaves and side by side washers and dryers. Fox Pointe also offers professional on-site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance and convenient electronic rent payment service. If you're looking for a great place to live in Columbus, look no further than Fox Pointe Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Pointe have any available units?
Fox Pointe has 27 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Fox Pointe have?
Some of Fox Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Fox Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Fox Pointe offers parking.
Does Fox Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fox Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Pointe have a pool?
No, Fox Pointe does not have a pool.
Does Fox Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Fox Pointe has accessible units.
Does Fox Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, Fox Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
