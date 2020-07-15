Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse e-payments internet access

Fox Pointe Apartments is located in the heart of Columbus, Indiana, the town that Lady Bird Johnson once called "Athens on the Prairie". More than 70 buildings and pieces of public art in Columbus have been designed by a veritable who's who of modern architects, and the American Institute of Architects rated Columbus sixth on its list of the top 10 American cities for architectural quality and innovation. Along with this national and international acclaim, Columbus retains a unique small community charm



Fox Pointe is conveniently located off of 25th St., just minutes from downtown Columbus and the best shopping and dining in the area, Fox Pointe offers some of the most spacious, attractively priced apartments in Columbus, many of them fully remodeled, including brand new appliances and cabinetry, built in over the range microwaves and side by side washers and dryers. Fox Pointe also offers professional on-site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance and convenient electronic rent payment service. If you're looking for a great place to live in Columbus, look no further than Fox Pointe Apartments.