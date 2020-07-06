All apartments in Clay County
5202 E State Rd 42
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:43 PM

5202 E State Rd 42

5202 Indiana Highway 42 · (855) 440-8532
Location

5202 Indiana Highway 42, Clay County, IN 47840

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1526 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This two-story farmhouse is full of country charm and unique finishes that you'll quickly fall in love with! Nestled on a tranquil lot, this home is a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Inside, the resilient hardwood flooring is easy to clean & maintain and the dark, painted finish creates a beautiful contrast with the brightly painted walls. In all of the bedrooms, the large windows let sunlight stream in so that whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, you can wake up quietly with the sun or watch it settle back into the horizon in the evening. The kitchen boasts easy to clean vinyl flooring and tons of storage space, helping you to keep your countertops clear! Offering plenty of room to sprawl, the living and family area are great for hosting company or for a cozy night in curled up with a great book. Schedule your exclusive tour today! Please note that detached garage, garden plots, and barn stalls are not included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 E State Rd 42 have any available units?
5202 E State Rd 42 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5202 E State Rd 42 currently offering any rent specials?
5202 E State Rd 42 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 E State Rd 42 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 E State Rd 42 is pet friendly.
Does 5202 E State Rd 42 offer parking?
Yes, 5202 E State Rd 42 offers parking.
Does 5202 E State Rd 42 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 E State Rd 42 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 E State Rd 42 have a pool?
No, 5202 E State Rd 42 does not have a pool.
Does 5202 E State Rd 42 have accessible units?
No, 5202 E State Rd 42 does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 E State Rd 42 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 E State Rd 42 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5202 E State Rd 42 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5202 E State Rd 42 does not have units with air conditioning.
