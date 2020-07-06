5202 E State Rd 42

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

This two-story farmhouse is full of country charm and unique finishes that you'll quickly fall in love with! Nestled on a tranquil lot, this home is a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Inside, the resilient hardwood flooring is easy to clean & maintain and the dark, painted finish creates a beautiful contrast with the brightly painted walls. In all of the bedrooms, the large windows let sunlight stream in so that whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, you can wake up quietly with the sun or watch it settle back into the horizon in the evening. The kitchen boasts easy to clean vinyl flooring and tons of storage space, helping you to keep your countertops clear! Offering plenty of room to sprawl, the living and family area are great for hosting company or for a cozy night in curled up with a great book. Schedule your exclusive tour today! Please note that detached garage, garden plots, and barn stalls are not included in the lease.