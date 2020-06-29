All apartments in Clark County
Find more places like 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clark County, IN
/
3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:23 AM

3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205

3719 Utica Sellersburg Rd · (812) 948-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3719 Utica Sellersburg Rd, Clark County, IN 47130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
If you are looking for upscale and privacy then these LUXURY HOME APARTMENTS are for you!!! Our approximately 1100 sq. ft. units are 2 Beds / 2 Baths with 9' ceilings and an abundance of natural light with oversized windows. You will love the Open Floor Plan, Huge Kitchen Island, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and the large covered patio!
The Lofts at River Ridge is conveniently located adjacent to the Hwy 62 and I-265 interchange (10 minutes to Louisville and 5 minutes to River Ridge).

The Lofts are blocks away from Chapel Lake Park (City of Jeffersonville's newest 115 acres park) and less than a minute walk to booming Bridgepoint Commons (Coffee Shop, Hotel, Restaurants and more).

Schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 have any available units?
3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 have?
Some of 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 currently offering any rent specials?
3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 is pet friendly.
Does 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 offer parking?
No, 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 does not offer parking.
Does 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 have a pool?
No, 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 does not have a pool.
Does 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 have accessible units?
No, 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Orchard Hills
201 Orchard Hills Dr
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Cambridge Square
600 Cambridge Blvd
Clarksville, IN 47129
The Courtyard
1815 Greentree Blvd
Clarksville, IN 47129
Bridgepointe Crossing
2727 Middle Rd
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
The Walcott at Jeffersonville
222 W Maple Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Clarksville Lofts
4423 U.S. 31
Clarksville, IN 47129
Autumn Ridge Apartments
3250 Autumn Ridge Ct
Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Similar Pages

Jefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYBloomington, INColumbus, INJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Frankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYShelbyville, KYLawrenceburg, IN
Prospect, KYJeffersontown, KYHarrodsburg, KYVine Grove, KYGreensburg, INShively, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonBellarmine University
University of LouisvilleThe Southern Baptist Theological Seminary
Spalding University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity