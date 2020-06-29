3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry

If you are looking for upscale and privacy then these LUXURY HOME APARTMENTS are for you!!! Our approximately 1100 sq. ft. units are 2 Beds / 2 Baths with 9' ceilings and an abundance of natural light with oversized windows. You will love the Open Floor Plan, Huge Kitchen Island, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and the large covered patio!

The Lofts at River Ridge is conveniently located adjacent to the Hwy 62 and I-265 interchange (10 minutes to Louisville and 5 minutes to River Ridge).



The Lofts are blocks away from Chapel Lake Park (City of Jeffersonville's newest 115 acres park) and less than a minute walk to booming Bridgepoint Commons (Coffee Shop, Hotel, Restaurants and more).



Schedule your private tour today!