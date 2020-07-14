Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed

Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana. This community is under new management, professionally managed by Lumen Property Management! One and two bedroom apartments may include new renovations with stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, vinyl plank flooring, central AC, walk-in closets, a dining room, and a balcony or porch. The community also features covered parking, a barbeque and picnic area, a dog park, on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and a playground.

This community is convenient to Chesterton Park, Chubb Lake, and Sand Creek Country Club. Nearby hotspots include Hunter's Brewing, Danny O's Bar & Grille, and Running Vines Winery. The Indiana Dunes State Park and Lake Michigan are a quick drive away! Bailly Elementary School, Chesteron Middle School, and Chesterton High School are all nearby. Travel easily via nearby Indiana Toll Rd or I-94!

