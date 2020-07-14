All apartments in Chesterton
Find more places like Abbey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterton, IN
/
Abbey Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Abbey Lane

Open Now until 5pm
120 Abbey Ln · (219) 244-2291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

120 Abbey Ln, Chesterton, IN 46304

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L2 · Avail. Aug 31

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Unit C12 · Avail. Sep 4

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit G6 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1086 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abbey Lane.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana. This community is under new management, professionally managed by Lumen Property Management! One and two bedroom apartments may include new renovations with stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, vinyl plank flooring, central AC, walk-in closets, a dining room, and a balcony or porch. The community also features covered parking, a barbeque and picnic area, a dog park, on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and a playground.
This community is convenient to Chesterton Park, Chubb Lake, and Sand Creek Country Club. Nearby hotspots include Hunter's Brewing, Danny O's Bar & Grille, and Running Vines Winery. The Indiana Dunes State Park and Lake Michigan are a quick drive away! Bailly Elementary School, Chesteron Middle School, and Chesterton High School are all nearby. Travel easily via nearby Indiana Toll Rd or I-94!
Call us now to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300-$400 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, Sewer, Trash Fee $30-$50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot, covered spaces $25/month. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abbey Lane have any available units?
Abbey Lane has 3 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Abbey Lane have?
Some of Abbey Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abbey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
Abbey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abbey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, Abbey Lane is pet friendly.
Does Abbey Lane offer parking?
Yes, Abbey Lane offers parking.
Does Abbey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, Abbey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Abbey Lane have a pool?
Yes, Abbey Lane has a pool.
Does Abbey Lane have accessible units?
No, Abbey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does Abbey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abbey Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does Abbey Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Abbey Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Abbey Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chesterton 2 BedroomsChesterton Apartments with Parking
Chesterton Dog Friendly Apartments
Chesterton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILSouth Bend, INOak Park, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, IN
Michigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILDolton, ILHobart, INGary, INLakes of the Four Seasons, INGriffith, INHighland, INLowell, IN
Lansing, ILSauk Village, ILGlenwood, ILHarvey, ILHomewood, ILCalumet Park, ILMarkham, ILBlue Island, ILHazel Crest, ILPark Forest, ILEvergreen Park, ILMatteson, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity