Cedar Lake, IN
7125 W. 127th Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 2:37 PM

7125 W. 127th Lane

7125 West 127th Place · (201) 845-7300
Location

7125 West 127th Place, Cedar Lake, IN 46303

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute, 1 bedroom, 1 bath homebr Newly remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows and new kitchen cabinetsbr Eat-in kitchen and living roombr Large yard with a big shedbr Quiet neighborhoodbr Close to shopping, grammar school and boys & girls clubbr Rent is $700 plus security deposit $700br Tenant pays all utilities (electric & gas)br Tenant pays $75 per month for water, sewer & garbage chargesbr Call Dominick at 708-733-4794br Additional directions to help w/GPS:Take Lake Shore Drive to 133rd Ave, go east to Fairbanks, go left to 128th Ave., then go left to the stop sign, at the stop sign go right and follow the turn to 7125 W. 127th Lane.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 W. 127th Lane have any available units?
7125 W. 127th Lane has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7125 W. 127th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7125 W. 127th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 W. 127th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7125 W. 127th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Lake.
Does 7125 W. 127th Lane offer parking?
No, 7125 W. 127th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7125 W. 127th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7125 W. 127th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 W. 127th Lane have a pool?
No, 7125 W. 127th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7125 W. 127th Lane have accessible units?
No, 7125 W. 127th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 W. 127th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7125 W. 127th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7125 W. 127th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7125 W. 127th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
