Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:15 PM

9722 Kittrell Drive

9722 Kittrell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9722 Kittrell Drive, Carmel, IN 46280
Hamilton Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath has been newly renovated! It has new flooring and new carpet along with new fixtures as well. Featuring a large kitchen with a large amount of storage. Living room with natural lighting and built ins. Avoid those icy mornings with the 2 car attached garage. The large backyard has to be seen and is asking to be enjoyed. Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9722 Kittrell Drive have any available units?
9722 Kittrell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 9722 Kittrell Drive have?
Some of 9722 Kittrell Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9722 Kittrell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9722 Kittrell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9722 Kittrell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9722 Kittrell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9722 Kittrell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9722 Kittrell Drive offers parking.
Does 9722 Kittrell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9722 Kittrell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9722 Kittrell Drive have a pool?
No, 9722 Kittrell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9722 Kittrell Drive have accessible units?
No, 9722 Kittrell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9722 Kittrell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9722 Kittrell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9722 Kittrell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9722 Kittrell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
