All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 907 Rosalind.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
907 Rosalind
Last updated January 8 2020 at 7:38 PM

907 Rosalind

907 Rosalind Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

907 Rosalind Place, Carmel, IN 46032
Arden Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful townhome near Carmel shopping dining, and entertainment! Almost 2300 square feet of living space. The lower level has brand new flooring and is comprised of a family room, office, and one full bath. The main level features the kitchen, living room, hearth room, dining room and a half bath. The upper level includes all three bedrooms, convenient access to the washer and dryer, a full hall bath and the master bath. The kitchen features a center island, gas stove, microhood, dishwasher, refrigerator and high end finishes such as touch-activated faucets and granite counters. The home also features beautiful crown molding and engineered oak hardwood floors throughout the main level. Enjoy the peaceful view from your back deck or head out for a stroll on the Greyhound or Monon Trails. 1 mile to Carmel High school or dining along Main Street. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. No Pets. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=a34345f3-4d7e-435a-a0f6-1fb6fc3baab8&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Rosalind have any available units?
907 Rosalind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 907 Rosalind have?
Some of 907 Rosalind's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Rosalind currently offering any rent specials?
907 Rosalind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Rosalind pet-friendly?
No, 907 Rosalind is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 907 Rosalind offer parking?
No, 907 Rosalind does not offer parking.
Does 907 Rosalind have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 Rosalind offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Rosalind have a pool?
No, 907 Rosalind does not have a pool.
Does 907 Rosalind have accessible units?
No, 907 Rosalind does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Rosalind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Rosalind has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Rosalind have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Rosalind does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis