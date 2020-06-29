907 Rosalind

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This beautiful townhome near Carmel shopping dining, and entertainment! Almost 2300 square feet of living space. The lower level has brand new flooring and is comprised of a family room, office, and one full bath. The main level features the kitchen, living room, hearth room, dining room and a half bath. The upper level includes all three bedrooms, convenient access to the washer and dryer, a full hall bath and the master bath. The kitchen features a center island, gas stove, microhood, dishwasher, refrigerator and high end finishes such as touch-activated faucets and granite counters. The home also features beautiful crown molding and engineered oak hardwood floors throughout the main level. Enjoy the peaceful view from your back deck or head out for a stroll on the Greyhound or Monon Trails. 1 mile to Carmel High school or dining along Main Street. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. No Pets. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=a34345f3-4d7e-435a-a0f6-1fb6fc3baab8&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.