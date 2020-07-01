Rent Calculator
804 PAWNEE Road
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:43 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
804 PAWNEE Road
804 Pawnee Road
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
804 Pawnee Road, Carmel, IN 46032
Newark
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 PAWNEE Road have any available units?
804 PAWNEE Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Carmel, IN
.
What amenities does 804 PAWNEE Road have?
Some of 804 PAWNEE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 804 PAWNEE Road currently offering any rent specials?
804 PAWNEE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 PAWNEE Road pet-friendly?
No, 804 PAWNEE Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Carmel
.
Does 804 PAWNEE Road offer parking?
No, 804 PAWNEE Road does not offer parking.
Does 804 PAWNEE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 PAWNEE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 PAWNEE Road have a pool?
No, 804 PAWNEE Road does not have a pool.
Does 804 PAWNEE Road have accessible units?
No, 804 PAWNEE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 804 PAWNEE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 PAWNEE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 PAWNEE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 PAWNEE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
