738 Howe Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM

738 Howe Drive

738 Howe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

738 Howe Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Rohrer Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Howe Drive have any available units?
738 Howe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 738 Howe Drive have?
Some of 738 Howe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Howe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
738 Howe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Howe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 738 Howe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 738 Howe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 738 Howe Drive offers parking.
Does 738 Howe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Howe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Howe Drive have a pool?
No, 738 Howe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 738 Howe Drive have accessible units?
No, 738 Howe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Howe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Howe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Howe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Howe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
