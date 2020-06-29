7257 Zanesville Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Make the discovery...Warm and striking LIKE NEW townhome. Three bedrooms, three baths, in desirable Prairie at Legacy! Gorgeous kitchen with backsplash, center island, stainless steel appliances and open dining, family & living rooms. The lower level & enlarged outdoor deck are both great for entertaining. Wood laminate floors on main & lower levels. Laundry unit on upper level. Master suite has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, HUGE shower w/custom seats & dual sinks. Lawn maintenance and snow removal included. Great location with 80 acres acres of green space, walking trails and parks.