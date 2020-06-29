All apartments in Carmel
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:44 PM

7257 Zanesville Road

7257 Zanesville Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7257 Zanesville Rd, Carmel, IN 46033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Make the discovery...Warm and striking LIKE NEW townhome. Three bedrooms, three baths, in desirable Prairie at Legacy! Gorgeous kitchen with backsplash, center island, stainless steel appliances and open dining, family & living rooms. The lower level & enlarged outdoor deck are both great for entertaining. Wood laminate floors on main & lower levels. Laundry unit on upper level. Master suite has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, HUGE shower w/custom seats & dual sinks. Lawn maintenance and snow removal included. Great location with 80 acres acres of green space, walking trails and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7257 Zanesville Road have any available units?
7257 Zanesville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 7257 Zanesville Road have?
Some of 7257 Zanesville Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7257 Zanesville Road currently offering any rent specials?
7257 Zanesville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7257 Zanesville Road pet-friendly?
No, 7257 Zanesville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 7257 Zanesville Road offer parking?
No, 7257 Zanesville Road does not offer parking.
Does 7257 Zanesville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7257 Zanesville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7257 Zanesville Road have a pool?
No, 7257 Zanesville Road does not have a pool.
Does 7257 Zanesville Road have accessible units?
No, 7257 Zanesville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7257 Zanesville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7257 Zanesville Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7257 Zanesville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7257 Zanesville Road does not have units with air conditioning.

