Carmel, IN
706 West Auman Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:36 PM

706 West Auman Drive

706 W Auman Dr · No Longer Available
Location

706 W Auman Dr, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental opportunity in downtown Carmel! Within walking distance of shopping, dining and the monon trail. Don't miss this one, it has easy commuter access to Keystone Ave. and Meridian. Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 West Auman Drive have any available units?
706 West Auman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 706 West Auman Drive have?
Some of 706 West Auman Drive's amenities include garage, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 West Auman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
706 West Auman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 West Auman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 706 West Auman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 706 West Auman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 706 West Auman Drive offers parking.
Does 706 West Auman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 West Auman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 West Auman Drive have a pool?
No, 706 West Auman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 706 West Auman Drive have accessible units?
No, 706 West Auman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 706 West Auman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 West Auman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 West Auman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 West Auman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
