Amenities
624 Lockerbie - Property Id: 310535
Great location! This townhome is within walking distance to numerous shops, restaurants and the Monon Trail. Short walk to downtown Carmel and Clay Terrace. Updated kitchen, water softener, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Oversized rear load garage, private patio and walk-in closet space, 2nd floor washer/dryer hook-ups. Outstanding community landscaping. Award-winning schools and quiet neighborhood!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/624-lockerbie-pl-carmel-in/310535
Property Id 310535
(RLNE5950661)