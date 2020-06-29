All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 624 Lockerbie Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
624 Lockerbie Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

624 Lockerbie Pl

624 Lockerbie Place · (317) 674-5187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

624 Lockerbie Place, Carmel, IN 46032
Townhomes at Hunters Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
624 Lockerbie - Property Id: 310535

Great location! This townhome is within walking distance to numerous shops, restaurants and the Monon Trail. Short walk to downtown Carmel and Clay Terrace. Updated kitchen, water softener, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Oversized rear load garage, private patio and walk-in closet space, 2nd floor washer/dryer hook-ups. Outstanding community landscaping. Award-winning schools and quiet neighborhood!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/624-lockerbie-pl-carmel-in/310535
Property Id 310535

(RLNE5950661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Lockerbie Pl have any available units?
624 Lockerbie Pl has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 624 Lockerbie Pl have?
Some of 624 Lockerbie Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Lockerbie Pl currently offering any rent specials?
624 Lockerbie Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Lockerbie Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Lockerbie Pl is pet friendly.
Does 624 Lockerbie Pl offer parking?
Yes, 624 Lockerbie Pl offers parking.
Does 624 Lockerbie Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Lockerbie Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Lockerbie Pl have a pool?
No, 624 Lockerbie Pl does not have a pool.
Does 624 Lockerbie Pl have accessible units?
No, 624 Lockerbie Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Lockerbie Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Lockerbie Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Lockerbie Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Lockerbie Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 624 Lockerbie Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolsCarmel Dog Friendly Apartments
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity