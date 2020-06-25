All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 5900 Hollow Oak Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
5900 Hollow Oak Trail
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

5900 Hollow Oak Trail

5900 Hollow Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5900 Hollow Oak Trail, Carmel, IN 46033
Haverstick

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Carmel 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home, Quality Home with Updates! - Well Maintained Open Floor-plan home located Carmel. Quality 3 Bed/2.5 Bath with Master Suite on Main Level. Award Winning Carmel Clay Schools! Home also includes a covered front entry, spacious backyard deck. Home also features walk-in closets, eat-in kitchen and formal dining room, double sinks in the master bathroom. The Washer/Dryer Stay with home.

Master: 14X13
Great Rm: 18X14
Dining Rm: 11X10
Loft 13X10
Kitchen 20X11

Located in the Haverstick neighborhood with Tennis Court, Swimming Pool and Walking Trails.

(RLNE3946104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Hollow Oak Trail have any available units?
5900 Hollow Oak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 5900 Hollow Oak Trail have?
Some of 5900 Hollow Oak Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Hollow Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Hollow Oak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Hollow Oak Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5900 Hollow Oak Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 5900 Hollow Oak Trail offer parking?
No, 5900 Hollow Oak Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5900 Hollow Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 Hollow Oak Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Hollow Oak Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5900 Hollow Oak Trail has a pool.
Does 5900 Hollow Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 5900 Hollow Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Hollow Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5900 Hollow Oak Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 Hollow Oak Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5900 Hollow Oak Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis