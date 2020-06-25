5900 Hollow Oak Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Carmel 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home, Quality Home with Updates! - Well Maintained Open Floor-plan home located Carmel. Quality 3 Bed/2.5 Bath with Master Suite on Main Level. Award Winning Carmel Clay Schools! Home also includes a covered front entry, spacious backyard deck. Home also features walk-in closets, eat-in kitchen and formal dining room, double sinks in the master bathroom. The Washer/Dryer Stay with home.



Master: 14X13

Great Rm: 18X14

Dining Rm: 11X10

Loft 13X10

Kitchen 20X11



Located in the Haverstick neighborhood with Tennis Court, Swimming Pool and Walking Trails.



(RLNE3946104)