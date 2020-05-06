Rent Calculator
All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 5550 Dover Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
5550 Dover Dr
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM
1 of 1
5550 Dover Dr
5550 Dover Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5550 Dover Drive, Carmel, IN 46033
Ashton
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Carmel House - Property Id: 161344
https://matrix.miborblc.com/matrix/shared/2HqjD2q6CQ/5550DoverDriveCarmelIN46033
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161344p
Property Id 161344
(RLNE5178810)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5550 Dover Dr have any available units?
5550 Dover Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carmel, IN
.
What amenities does 5550 Dover Dr have?
Some of 5550 Dover Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5550 Dover Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Dover Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Dover Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5550 Dover Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5550 Dover Dr offer parking?
No, 5550 Dover Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5550 Dover Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 Dover Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Dover Dr have a pool?
No, 5550 Dover Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5550 Dover Dr have accessible units?
No, 5550 Dover Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Dover Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 Dover Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5550 Dover Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5550 Dover Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
