All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 530 Aberdeen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
530 Aberdeen Street
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

530 Aberdeen Street

530 Aberdeen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

530 Aberdeen Street, Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One of the best locations in the Carmel School District! Walk to the Palladium, Monon Trail & City Center! Excellent condition with neutral decor and private backyard with mature trees & landscaping. Available for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Aberdeen Street have any available units?
530 Aberdeen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 530 Aberdeen Street have?
Some of 530 Aberdeen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Aberdeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
530 Aberdeen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Aberdeen Street pet-friendly?
No, 530 Aberdeen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 530 Aberdeen Street offer parking?
No, 530 Aberdeen Street does not offer parking.
Does 530 Aberdeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Aberdeen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Aberdeen Street have a pool?
No, 530 Aberdeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 530 Aberdeen Street have accessible units?
No, 530 Aberdeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Aberdeen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Aberdeen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Aberdeen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Aberdeen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarmel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carmel Apartments with PoolsCarmel Dog Friendly Apartments
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis