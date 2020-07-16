All apartments in Carmel
507 Ponds Pointe Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

507 Ponds Pointe Dr

507 Ponds Pointe Drive · (317) 513-2332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

507 Ponds Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Ponds West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3934 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Home In Beautiful Ponds West - Property Id: 303944

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, custom-built, two-story home w/finished basement. Huge 2-story foyer. gourmet kitchen w/center island & breakfast room. Family room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Formal dining room and living room. Den/library or office. Master suite with sitting room and 2 walk-in closets. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower and his/her vanities. Rec/play room in basement. Hardwood floors and 9ft ceilings on the main level. Screened porch and 3 car garage.
Property Id 303944

(RLNE5870578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 507 Ponds Pointe Dr have any available units?
507 Ponds Pointe Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 507 Ponds Pointe Dr have?
Some of 507 Ponds Pointe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Ponds Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
507 Ponds Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Ponds Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Ponds Pointe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 507 Ponds Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 507 Ponds Pointe Dr offers parking.
Does 507 Ponds Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Ponds Pointe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Ponds Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 507 Ponds Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 507 Ponds Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 507 Ponds Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Ponds Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Ponds Pointe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Ponds Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Ponds Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

