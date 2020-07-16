507 Ponds Pointe Dr.

Amenities
Spacious Home In Beautiful Ponds West - Property Id: 303944
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, custom-built, two-story home w/finished basement. Huge 2-story foyer. gourmet kitchen w/center island & breakfast room. Family room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Formal dining room and living room. Den/library or office. Master suite with sitting room and 2 walk-in closets. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower and his/her vanities. Rec/play room in basement. Hardwood floors and 9ft ceilings on the main level. Screened porch and 3 car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303944
Property Id 303944
(RLNE5870578)