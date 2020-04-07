4690 Haven Point Blvd

All apartments in Carmel
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

Location

4690 Haven Point Boulevard, Carmel, IN 46033
North Haven

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool table
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
Floor Plan: Cape Cod

Deposit: $150
The Breakwater floorplan features nine-foot ceilings with textured walls, arched ceiling-to-floor windows, an electric fireplace, and a built-in media shelf. The kitchen invludes cherry cabinetry and black appliances. The guest suite uncludes a large walk-in closet with mirrored doors, access to the bathroom from the bedroom, and built-in vanity/computer desk. There is a screened-in patio, a separate laundry/utility room, and included storage space. The master bathroom features a garden tub and a stand-up shower.
$400.00 Deposit
$250.00 of the Deposit is Refundable.

Community Amenities
. Pool Table . Coffee Bar
. Wheelchair Accessible . Gathering Room with Large Screen TV
. Fitness Center/ Center with Classes . Indoor Gymnasium
. Basketball Court . Walking Path
. Hot Tub . Business Center with High-speed Internet
. Gazebo with Butterfly Gardens . Conference Center
. Wired for high-speed Internet . Locker Rooms

Floor Plan Amenities
. Private entry . Arched Door ways
. French Doors . Textured Walls
. Oversized Windows with Mini-blinds . 9 ft. ceiling
. Vaulted ceiling . Ceiling Fan Hook-ups
. Icemaker . Walk-in Closets
. Oversized Garden Tubs . Washer and Dryer Hook-ups
. Screened-in Porches and Balconies . Built-in Book Shelves
. Built-in TV/Media Shelf . Computer Niche
. Electric Fireplace . Storage Closet with Every Apartment
. Detached Garages . Attached Garages
. Dishwasher

Pet Policy
* 2 pets per apartment
* $200 refundable pet deposit
* $200 non-refundable pet fee
* No monthly pet rent
* No agressive breeds
* 90 lbs weight limit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4690 Haven Point Blvd have any available units?
4690 Haven Point Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 4690 Haven Point Blvd have?
Some of 4690 Haven Point Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4690 Haven Point Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4690 Haven Point Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4690 Haven Point Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4690 Haven Point Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4690 Haven Point Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4690 Haven Point Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4690 Haven Point Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4690 Haven Point Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4690 Haven Point Blvd have a pool?
No, 4690 Haven Point Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4690 Haven Point Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 4690 Haven Point Blvd has accessible units.
Does 4690 Haven Point Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4690 Haven Point Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4690 Haven Point Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4690 Haven Point Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
