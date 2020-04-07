4690 Haven Point Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center coffee bar gym parking pool table garage guest suite hot tub internet access

Floor Plan: Cape Cod



Deposit: $150

The Breakwater floorplan features nine-foot ceilings with textured walls, arched ceiling-to-floor windows, an electric fireplace, and a built-in media shelf. The kitchen invludes cherry cabinetry and black appliances. The guest suite uncludes a large walk-in closet with mirrored doors, access to the bathroom from the bedroom, and built-in vanity/computer desk. There is a screened-in patio, a separate laundry/utility room, and included storage space. The master bathroom features a garden tub and a stand-up shower.

$400.00 Deposit

$250.00 of the Deposit is Refundable.



Community Amenities

. Pool Table . Coffee Bar

. Wheelchair Accessible . Gathering Room with Large Screen TV

. Fitness Center/ Center with Classes . Indoor Gymnasium

. Basketball Court . Walking Path

. Hot Tub . Business Center with High-speed Internet

. Gazebo with Butterfly Gardens . Conference Center

. Wired for high-speed Internet . Locker Rooms



Floor Plan Amenities

. Private entry . Arched Door ways

. French Doors . Textured Walls

. Oversized Windows with Mini-blinds . 9 ft. ceiling

. Vaulted ceiling . Ceiling Fan Hook-ups

. Icemaker . Walk-in Closets

. Oversized Garden Tubs . Washer and Dryer Hook-ups

. Screened-in Porches and Balconies . Built-in Book Shelves

. Built-in TV/Media Shelf . Computer Niche

. Electric Fireplace . Storage Closet with Every Apartment

. Detached Garages . Attached Garages

. Dishwasher



Pet Policy

* 2 pets per apartment

* $200 refundable pet deposit

* $200 non-refundable pet fee

* No monthly pet rent

* No agressive breeds

* 90 lbs weight limit