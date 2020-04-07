4690 Haven Point Blvd

Amenities
Floor Plan: Cape Cod
Deposit: $150
The Breakwater floorplan features nine-foot ceilings with textured walls, arched ceiling-to-floor windows, an electric fireplace, and a built-in media shelf. The kitchen invludes cherry cabinetry and black appliances. The guest suite uncludes a large walk-in closet with mirrored doors, access to the bathroom from the bedroom, and built-in vanity/computer desk. There is a screened-in patio, a separate laundry/utility room, and included storage space. The master bathroom features a garden tub and a stand-up shower.
$400.00 Deposit
$250.00 of the Deposit is Refundable.
Community Amenities
. Pool Table . Coffee Bar
. Wheelchair Accessible . Gathering Room with Large Screen TV
. Fitness Center/ Center with Classes . Indoor Gymnasium
. Basketball Court . Walking Path
. Hot Tub . Business Center with High-speed Internet
. Gazebo with Butterfly Gardens . Conference Center
. Wired for high-speed Internet . Locker Rooms
Floor Plan Amenities
. Private entry . Arched Door ways
. French Doors . Textured Walls
. Oversized Windows with Mini-blinds . 9 ft. ceiling
. Vaulted ceiling . Ceiling Fan Hook-ups
. Icemaker . Walk-in Closets
. Oversized Garden Tubs . Washer and Dryer Hook-ups
. Screened-in Porches and Balconies . Built-in Book Shelves
. Built-in TV/Media Shelf . Computer Niche
. Electric Fireplace . Storage Closet with Every Apartment
. Detached Garages . Attached Garages
. Dishwasher
Pet Policy
* 2 pets per apartment
* $200 refundable pet deposit
* $200 non-refundable pet fee
* No monthly pet rent
* No agressive breeds
* 90 lbs weight limit