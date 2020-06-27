457 Sheets Drive

Amenities
Well-appointed Townhome in the heart of Carmel. Soaring 2 story entry. Open concept. 3 levels. Spacious Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances & Center island. Charming Family Room w/ fireplace & ceiling fan. Classy living room & dining room. Laundry room. Lower level w/ rec room & full bath. Master suite w/ high ceilings & walk in closets. Master Bath w/ duel sinks, separate tub & shower. Extravagant 2nd bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling & full bath. Finished 2 car garage. Pond view. Neighborhood pool & clubhouse. Walk to shops & restaurants.