Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:58 AM

457 Sheets Drive

Location

457 Sheets Drive, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Well-appointed Townhome in the heart of Carmel. Soaring 2 story entry. Open concept. 3 levels. Spacious Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances & Center island. Charming Family Room w/ fireplace & ceiling fan. Classy living room & dining room. Laundry room. Lower level w/ rec room & full bath. Master suite w/ high ceilings & walk in closets. Master Bath w/ duel sinks, separate tub & shower. Extravagant 2nd bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling & full bath. Finished 2 car garage. Pond view. Neighborhood pool & clubhouse. Walk to shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Sheets Drive have any available units?
457 Sheets Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 457 Sheets Drive have?
Some of 457 Sheets Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 Sheets Drive currently offering any rent specials?
457 Sheets Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Sheets Drive pet-friendly?
No, 457 Sheets Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 457 Sheets Drive offer parking?
Yes, 457 Sheets Drive offers parking.
Does 457 Sheets Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 Sheets Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Sheets Drive have a pool?
Yes, 457 Sheets Drive has a pool.
Does 457 Sheets Drive have accessible units?
No, 457 Sheets Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Sheets Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 Sheets Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 457 Sheets Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 457 Sheets Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
