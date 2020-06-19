4120 Much Marcle Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with raised ceilings, open floor plan which overlooks a wooded backyard. Main floor has nice foyer, half bath & large great room with lots of natural light and cozy gas FP. This opens up the dining area and kitchen w/ breakfast bar, 42" cabinets, and all appliances. The upstairs has a lovely master suite with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet, & bathroom with dual sinks along with 2 other spacious bedrooms & loft. Easy access to 465; close to shopping and restaurants all in Carmel schools.