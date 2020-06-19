All apartments in Carmel
4120 Much Marcle Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:14 AM

4120 Much Marcle Drive

4120 Much Marcle Drive · (317) 844-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4120 Much Marcle Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Townes at Weston Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with raised ceilings, open floor plan which overlooks a wooded backyard. Main floor has nice foyer, half bath & large great room with lots of natural light and cozy gas FP. This opens up the dining area and kitchen w/ breakfast bar, 42" cabinets, and all appliances. The upstairs has a lovely master suite with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet, & bathroom with dual sinks along with 2 other spacious bedrooms & loft. Easy access to 465; close to shopping and restaurants all in Carmel schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Much Marcle Drive have any available units?
4120 Much Marcle Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4120 Much Marcle Drive have?
Some of 4120 Much Marcle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 Much Marcle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Much Marcle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Much Marcle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4120 Much Marcle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 4120 Much Marcle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4120 Much Marcle Drive does offer parking.
Does 4120 Much Marcle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4120 Much Marcle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Much Marcle Drive have a pool?
No, 4120 Much Marcle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Much Marcle Drive have accessible units?
No, 4120 Much Marcle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Much Marcle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 Much Marcle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 Much Marcle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 Much Marcle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
