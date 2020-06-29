3821 Brigade Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Updated Estridge blt home w/9' ceilings & open Kitchen/Breakfast/Family Rm w/gas log frplc & built-ins. Neutral decor! Updated kitchen w/granite counters, stainless range & vented microwave hood. Stainless Refrigerator w/freezer drawer & updated Kit lighting. Spacious Living & Dining Rms. Cath Ceiling Mstr Bdrm - Mstr Bath w/sep shwr, garden tub & walk-in closet. 2 sinks in hall bath. Lg finished bsmt. 2 1/2 car garage. Newer windows. Screen porch, lg deck & irrigation system! High Efficiency Furnace & water heater. Park at Weston Place w/Community swimming pool, tennis, basket ball & playground. West Carmel near 106th & Michigan. Option: Landlords will take care of lawn mowing for a fee added to monthly rate.