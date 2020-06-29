All apartments in Carmel
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
3821 Brigade Circle
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

3821 Brigade Circle

3821 Brigade Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Brigade Circle, Carmel, IN 46032
The Park at Weston Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated Estridge blt home w/9' ceilings & open Kitchen/Breakfast/Family Rm w/gas log frplc & built-ins. Neutral decor! Updated kitchen w/granite counters, stainless range & vented microwave hood. Stainless Refrigerator w/freezer drawer & updated Kit lighting. Spacious Living & Dining Rms. Cath Ceiling Mstr Bdrm - Mstr Bath w/sep shwr, garden tub & walk-in closet. 2 sinks in hall bath. Lg finished bsmt. 2 1/2 car garage. Newer windows. Screen porch, lg deck & irrigation system! High Efficiency Furnace & water heater. Park at Weston Place w/Community swimming pool, tennis, basket ball & playground. West Carmel near 106th & Michigan. Option: Landlords will take care of lawn mowing for a fee added to monthly rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Brigade Circle have any available units?
3821 Brigade Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 3821 Brigade Circle have?
Some of 3821 Brigade Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Brigade Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Brigade Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Brigade Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3821 Brigade Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 3821 Brigade Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Brigade Circle offers parking.
Does 3821 Brigade Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Brigade Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Brigade Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3821 Brigade Circle has a pool.
Does 3821 Brigade Circle have accessible units?
No, 3821 Brigade Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Brigade Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Brigade Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 Brigade Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3821 Brigade Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
