Carmel, IN
346 Atherton Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

346 Atherton Drive

346 Atherton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

346 Atherton Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Parkside Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home is located within walking distance of the robust Carmel City Center. It has been recently updated with new paint, carpet, and bathroom fixutres. The back deck give a lot of privacy with a wooded area just behind. A must see!

HOA fees of $250 per year to be paid by the tenant. nTenant Pays Utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection. nTenant must maintain Liability insurance on this property. nA $15 PMI Technology and Maintenance fee applies monthly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

