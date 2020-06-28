346 Atherton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

This beautiful home is located within walking distance of the robust Carmel City Center. It has been recently updated with new paint, carpet, and bathroom fixutres. The back deck give a lot of privacy with a wooded area just behind. A must see!



HOA fees of $250 per year to be paid by the tenant. nTenant Pays Utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection. nTenant must maintain Liability insurance on this property. nA $15 PMI Technology and Maintenance fee applies monthly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.