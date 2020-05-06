Rent Calculator
2606 Highmount Court
2606 Highmount Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2606 Highmount Court, Carmel, IN 46033
Yorktown Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Live in Luxury! Crystal clean home built for entertaining. Wooded back yard, finished basement, right in the middle of where you want to be.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2606 Highmount Court have any available units?
2606 Highmount Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carmel, IN
.
What amenities does 2606 Highmount Court have?
Some of 2606 Highmount Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2606 Highmount Court currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Highmount Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Highmount Court pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Highmount Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carmel
.
Does 2606 Highmount Court offer parking?
No, 2606 Highmount Court does not offer parking.
Does 2606 Highmount Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Highmount Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Highmount Court have a pool?
No, 2606 Highmount Court does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Highmount Court have accessible units?
No, 2606 Highmount Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Highmount Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Highmount Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 Highmount Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2606 Highmount Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033
