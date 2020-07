Amenities

REDUCED!! Luxury executive living in exclusive Carmel with Carmel schools. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home has over 3,200 sq.ft. of living space. Bonus den, separate living room and family room, formal dining room and also eat-in kitch en. Within minutes to schools, shops, and restaurants. Upgraded cabinets, ceramic tile, upgraded lighting. This home will not disappoint.



