Carmel, IN
2556 Woodley Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

2556 Woodley Street

2556 Woodley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2556 Woodley Street, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Home for lasse in Village of WestClay. 4 bedroom up, finished basement with full bath. fenced rear courtyard. 3 car garage. Across form park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 Woodley Street have any available units?
2556 Woodley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 2556 Woodley Street have?
Some of 2556 Woodley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 Woodley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2556 Woodley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 Woodley Street pet-friendly?
No, 2556 Woodley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 2556 Woodley Street offer parking?
Yes, 2556 Woodley Street offers parking.
Does 2556 Woodley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2556 Woodley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 Woodley Street have a pool?
Yes, 2556 Woodley Street has a pool.
Does 2556 Woodley Street have accessible units?
No, 2556 Woodley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 Woodley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2556 Woodley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2556 Woodley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2556 Woodley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
