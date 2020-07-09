All apartments in Carmel
2554 CONGRESS Street

2554 Congress Street · No Longer Available
Location

2554 Congress Street, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxurious Townhome in the Village Of WestClay! Recently updated with many custom features. Designed for function & lifestyle this space offers pleasant livability highlighted by exceptional 2nd lvl space featuring gourmet island kit w/beautiful cabinetry, stainless appls, eat-in option, dining rm, living rm, great rm w/frplce & inviting rear balcony on 2nd lvl. 3rd lvl feat. 3 bdrms, 2 full baths & lndry rm. Lower level offers sought after 4th bdrm & full bath. 2 car attached garage w/additional storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 CONGRESS Street have any available units?
2554 CONGRESS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 2554 CONGRESS Street have?
Some of 2554 CONGRESS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 CONGRESS Street currently offering any rent specials?
2554 CONGRESS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 CONGRESS Street pet-friendly?
No, 2554 CONGRESS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 2554 CONGRESS Street offer parking?
Yes, 2554 CONGRESS Street offers parking.
Does 2554 CONGRESS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 CONGRESS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 CONGRESS Street have a pool?
Yes, 2554 CONGRESS Street has a pool.
Does 2554 CONGRESS Street have accessible units?
No, 2554 CONGRESS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 CONGRESS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2554 CONGRESS Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2554 CONGRESS Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2554 CONGRESS Street does not have units with air conditioning.

