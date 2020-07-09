2554 CONGRESS Street

Amenities

Luxurious Townhome in the Village Of WestClay! Recently updated with many custom features. Designed for function & lifestyle this space offers pleasant livability highlighted by exceptional 2nd lvl space featuring gourmet island kit w/beautiful cabinetry, stainless appls, eat-in option, dining rm, living rm, great rm w/frplce & inviting rear balcony on 2nd lvl. 3rd lvl feat. 3 bdrms, 2 full baths & lndry rm. Lower level offers sought after 4th bdrm & full bath. 2 car attached garage w/additional storage space.