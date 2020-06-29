Excellent 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in excellent condition. Home sits on approximately 1 acre. Carmel schools. Close to Carmel central businesses. 2 car attached garage. Partially fenced. Excellent place to live!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2430 East 96TH Street have any available units?
2430 East 96TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 2430 East 96TH Street have?
Some of 2430 East 96TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 East 96TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2430 East 96TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.