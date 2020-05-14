2328 Shaftesbury Road

Amenities
Quality and remarkable craftsmanship on this beautiful 5BR, 5BA Ranch home! Freshly painted interior and Open floor plan featuring hardwood flrs, wainscoting, crown molding & built-ins throughout. Gourmet Kitchen w/ SS appliances & large island w/ breakfast bar flows into Grt Rm w/ fireplace & built-ins. Separate DR & Office. Lower Level w/ large rec area, wet bar, 2 bedrooms & full bath. Beautiful oversized front porch & private patio w/ firepit and lush landscaping Perfect for entertaining! Located on the highly desired maintenance free section of the village, this home has it all!