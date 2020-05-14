All apartments in Carmel
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:27 PM

2328 Shaftesbury Road

2328 Shaftesbury Road · (317) 843-0011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2328 Shaftesbury Road, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Quality and remarkable craftsmanship on this beautiful 5BR, 5BA Ranch home! Freshly painted interior and Open floor plan featuring hardwood flrs, wainscoting, crown molding & built-ins throughout. Gourmet Kitchen w/ SS appliances & large island w/ breakfast bar flows into Grt Rm w/ fireplace & built-ins. Separate DR & Office. Lower Level w/ large rec area, wet bar, 2 bedrooms & full bath. Beautiful oversized front porch & private patio w/ firepit and lush landscaping Perfect for entertaining! Located on the highly desired maintenance free section of the village, this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Shaftesbury Road have any available units?
2328 Shaftesbury Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2328 Shaftesbury Road have?
Some of 2328 Shaftesbury Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Shaftesbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Shaftesbury Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Shaftesbury Road pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Shaftesbury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 2328 Shaftesbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Shaftesbury Road does offer parking.
Does 2328 Shaftesbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Shaftesbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Shaftesbury Road have a pool?
Yes, 2328 Shaftesbury Road has a pool.
Does 2328 Shaftesbury Road have accessible units?
No, 2328 Shaftesbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Shaftesbury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Shaftesbury Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 Shaftesbury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2328 Shaftesbury Road does not have units with air conditioning.
