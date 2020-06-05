Rent Calculator
221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM
221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue
221 Blairsden Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
221 Blairsden Avenue, Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in Carmel within walking distance to the Carmel Arts and Design District. Large kitchen with ample counter space and cabinets. Large yard with mature trees. Quiet street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue have any available units?
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
.
What amenities does 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue have?
Amenities section
Amenities section
.
Is 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Carmel
pet friendly listings in Carmel
.
Does 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 BLAIRSDEN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
