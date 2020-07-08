All apartments in Carmel
2108 E 96TH ST
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

2108 E 96TH ST

2108 East 96th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2108 East 96th Street, Carmel, IN 46280
Forest Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2108 E 96th - 4 BR Carmel Schools - Spacious Four bedroom, 2.5 bath, trilevel on E 96th Street in Hamilton County.
Gas heat, hardwood floors & carpet. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave provided.

(RLNE2623099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 E 96TH ST have any available units?
2108 E 96TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 2108 E 96TH ST have?
Some of 2108 E 96TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 E 96TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2108 E 96TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 E 96TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 2108 E 96TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 2108 E 96TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 2108 E 96TH ST offers parking.
Does 2108 E 96TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 E 96TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 E 96TH ST have a pool?
No, 2108 E 96TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2108 E 96TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2108 E 96TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 E 96TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 E 96TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 E 96TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2108 E 96TH ST has units with air conditioning.
