All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 1776 East 106th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1776 East 106th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1776 East 106th Street
1776 East 106th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1776 East 106th Street, Carmel, IN 46032
Amenities
all utils included
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
All utilities included, garage space available. Efficiency apartment with private entrance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1776 East 106th Street have any available units?
1776 East 106th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carmel, IN
.
What amenities does 1776 East 106th Street have?
Some of 1776 East 106th Street's amenities include all utils included, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1776 East 106th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1776 East 106th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776 East 106th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1776 East 106th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carmel
.
Does 1776 East 106th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1776 East 106th Street offers parking.
Does 1776 East 106th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1776 East 106th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776 East 106th Street have a pool?
No, 1776 East 106th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1776 East 106th Street have accessible units?
No, 1776 East 106th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1776 East 106th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1776 East 106th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1776 East 106th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1776 East 106th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
