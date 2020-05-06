All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 1563 Sierra Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
1563 Sierra Springs Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:05 PM

1563 Sierra Springs Drive

1563 Sierra Spring · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1563 Sierra Spring, Carmel, IN 46280
The Retreat Condominiums

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! Great three bedroom, two bath condo with 1,767 square feet of space in the Retreat! Enjoy resort style living just steps from the community pool or Monon Trail. Entertain in the large great room or relax on your balcony overlooking the water. Large master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Utilize the amenities of the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Easy access to 465 from either Keystone or 96th & Meridian. Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8.
Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee.
AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 Sierra Springs Drive have any available units?
1563 Sierra Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1563 Sierra Springs Drive have?
Some of 1563 Sierra Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1563 Sierra Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1563 Sierra Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 Sierra Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1563 Sierra Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 1563 Sierra Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 1563 Sierra Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1563 Sierra Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1563 Sierra Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 Sierra Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1563 Sierra Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 1563 Sierra Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1563 Sierra Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 Sierra Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1563 Sierra Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1563 Sierra Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1563 Sierra Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis