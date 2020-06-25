All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 1442 Polo Chase Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
1442 Polo Chase Court
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:53 PM

1442 Polo Chase Court

1442 Polo Chase Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1442 Polo Chase Court, Carmel, IN 46032
Saddle Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Polo Chase Court have any available units?
1442 Polo Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 1442 Polo Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Polo Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Polo Chase Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 Polo Chase Court is pet friendly.
Does 1442 Polo Chase Court offer parking?
No, 1442 Polo Chase Court does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Polo Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Polo Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Polo Chase Court have a pool?
No, 1442 Polo Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Polo Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 1442 Polo Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Polo Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Polo Chase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Polo Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Polo Chase Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis