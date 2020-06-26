14298 JESSI Lane

Amenities

Immaculate home in move in condition! Spacious open floor plan, great for families & entertaining, 2-story entry, gleaming hardwood floors throughout kitchen, breakfast room, Family room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, White kitchen cabinets with center island, Granite countertops, Beautiful den with stained built-in bookcases, Amazing marble floors in master bathroom with freestanding tube and beautiful walk-in shower, Fence back yard with stone patio and fire fit. Neighborhood has direct access to Monon Trail via the Hagan-Burke Trail, Neighborhood pool!