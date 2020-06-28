Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

14253 James Dean Dr Available 04/24/20 Newer Construction 3 Bedroom in Carmel - This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Carmel was recently built in 2019! It includes a spacious family room that is open to the dining area and beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, and a large center island/breakfast bar; the 1st floor also offers a separate flex space that can be used as an office or additional living room; the 2nd floor has a bonus loft area; master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, double sink vanity, and huge walk-in shower; two additional bedrooms and a full bath; laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor as well; the backyard is fully fenced and includes a large covered patio - a great place to entertain or relax!



Dogs will be considered with an additional $400 deposit (per pet) and $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5595065)