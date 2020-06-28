All apartments in Carmel
14253 James Dean Dr

14253 James Dean Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14253 James Dean Dr, Carmel, IN 46033
Delaware Trace

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
14253 James Dean Dr Available 04/24/20 Newer Construction 3 Bedroom in Carmel - This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Carmel was recently built in 2019! It includes a spacious family room that is open to the dining area and beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, and a large center island/breakfast bar; the 1st floor also offers a separate flex space that can be used as an office or additional living room; the 2nd floor has a bonus loft area; master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, double sink vanity, and huge walk-in shower; two additional bedrooms and a full bath; laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor as well; the backyard is fully fenced and includes a large covered patio - a great place to entertain or relax!

Dogs will be considered with an additional $400 deposit (per pet) and $35/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5595065)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14253 James Dean Dr have any available units?
14253 James Dean Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 14253 James Dean Dr have?
Some of 14253 James Dean Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14253 James Dean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14253 James Dean Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14253 James Dean Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14253 James Dean Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14253 James Dean Dr offer parking?
No, 14253 James Dean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14253 James Dean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14253 James Dean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14253 James Dean Dr have a pool?
No, 14253 James Dean Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14253 James Dean Dr have accessible units?
No, 14253 James Dean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14253 James Dean Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14253 James Dean Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14253 James Dean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14253 James Dean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

