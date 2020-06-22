All apartments in Carmel
14201 McNichols Way
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:15 AM

14201 McNichols Way

14201 McNichols Way · No Longer Available
Location

14201 McNichols Way, Carmel, IN 46033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Brand New Townhome for rent available in Carmel !!The home features 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Baths with 2 Car attached garage. Open concept floor plan with formal living, Kitchen and family room on the main level and a full size deck. Updated kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, white cabinets with large center island & pantry. Whole main level with luxury laminate flooring. Lower level perfect for entertaining with separate half bath. Master bedroom with walk in closet & double bowl vanity and fully tiled shower. 2 other bedroom upstairs w/a full bath. Upstairs laundry w/washer dryer included. Perfect location W/walking trails, parks & other amenities. Close to shopping, dining & highways. Highly rated Carmel Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14201 McNichols Way have any available units?
14201 McNichols Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 14201 McNichols Way have?
Some of 14201 McNichols Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14201 McNichols Way currently offering any rent specials?
14201 McNichols Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14201 McNichols Way pet-friendly?
No, 14201 McNichols Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 14201 McNichols Way offer parking?
Yes, 14201 McNichols Way offers parking.
Does 14201 McNichols Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14201 McNichols Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14201 McNichols Way have a pool?
No, 14201 McNichols Way does not have a pool.
Does 14201 McNichols Way have accessible units?
No, 14201 McNichols Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14201 McNichols Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14201 McNichols Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14201 McNichols Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14201 McNichols Way does not have units with air conditioning.
