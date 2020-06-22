14201 McNichols Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New Townhome for rent available in Carmel !!The home features 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Baths with 2 Car attached garage. Open concept floor plan with formal living, Kitchen and family room on the main level and a full size deck. Updated kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, white cabinets with large center island & pantry. Whole main level with luxury laminate flooring. Lower level perfect for entertaining with separate half bath. Master bedroom with walk in closet & double bowl vanity and fully tiled shower. 2 other bedroom upstairs w/a full bath. Upstairs laundry w/washer dryer included. Perfect location W/walking trails, parks & other amenities. Close to shopping, dining & highways. Highly rated Carmel Schools.