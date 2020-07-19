NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. LARGE 2 BEDROOM WITH 2 FULL BATHS. FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE. FENCED IN BACKYARD FOR PRIVACY. LARGE CLOSETS THRU-OUT. NO PETS PLEASE. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12559 BROMPTON Road have any available units?
12559 BROMPTON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 12559 BROMPTON Road have?
Some of 12559 BROMPTON Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12559 BROMPTON Road currently offering any rent specials?
12559 BROMPTON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.