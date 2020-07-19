12559 BROMPTON Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. LARGE 2 BEDROOM WITH 2 FULL BATHS. FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE. FENCED IN BACKYARD FOR PRIVACY. LARGE CLOSETS THRU-OUT. NO PETS PLEASE. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!