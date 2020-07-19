All apartments in Carmel
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

12559 BROMPTON Road

12559 Brompton Road · No Longer Available
Location

12559 Brompton Road, Carmel, IN 46033
Brookshire

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. LARGE 2 BEDROOM WITH 2 FULL BATHS. FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE. FENCED IN BACKYARD FOR PRIVACY. LARGE CLOSETS THRU-OUT. NO PETS PLEASE. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12559 BROMPTON Road have any available units?
12559 BROMPTON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 12559 BROMPTON Road have?
Some of 12559 BROMPTON Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12559 BROMPTON Road currently offering any rent specials?
12559 BROMPTON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12559 BROMPTON Road pet-friendly?
No, 12559 BROMPTON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 12559 BROMPTON Road offer parking?
Yes, 12559 BROMPTON Road offers parking.
Does 12559 BROMPTON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12559 BROMPTON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12559 BROMPTON Road have a pool?
No, 12559 BROMPTON Road does not have a pool.
Does 12559 BROMPTON Road have accessible units?
No, 12559 BROMPTON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12559 BROMPTON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12559 BROMPTON Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12559 BROMPTON Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12559 BROMPTON Road does not have units with air conditioning.
