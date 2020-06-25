Rent Calculator
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
120 Winona Drive
120 Winona Drive
120 Winona Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
120 Winona Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Newark
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location! Walk to all of downtown Carmel. 2 living areas or 1 could be used as a master suite making a 4th bedroom. Fenced in yard. Pets with approval only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Winona Drive have any available units?
120 Winona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carmel, IN
.
What amenities does 120 Winona Drive have?
Some of 120 Winona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 120 Winona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Winona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Winona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Winona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 120 Winona Drive offer parking?
No, 120 Winona Drive does not offer parking.
Does 120 Winona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Winona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Winona Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Winona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Winona Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Winona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Winona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Winona Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Winona Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Winona Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
