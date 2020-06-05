All apartments in Carmel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11417 Haverstick Road

11417 Haverstick Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11417 Haverstick Rd, Carmel, IN 46033
Woodland Green

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11417 Haverstick Road have any available units?
11417 Haverstick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 11417 Haverstick Road currently offering any rent specials?
11417 Haverstick Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11417 Haverstick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11417 Haverstick Road is pet friendly.
Does 11417 Haverstick Road offer parking?
No, 11417 Haverstick Road does not offer parking.
Does 11417 Haverstick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11417 Haverstick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11417 Haverstick Road have a pool?
No, 11417 Haverstick Road does not have a pool.
Does 11417 Haverstick Road have accessible units?
No, 11417 Haverstick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11417 Haverstick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11417 Haverstick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11417 Haverstick Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11417 Haverstick Road does not have units with air conditioning.
