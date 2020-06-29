10928 Lemongrass Drive

Amenities
Enjoy maintenance free life in end unit townhome with open view & Carmel schools. Great Rm has 2-story ceiling & fireplace. Cooks enjoy stainless steel appliances, beautiful tall cabinets, tile floor, solid surface countertops & tile backsplash. Master suite has cathedral ceiling, WIC, & comfort height sinks. Upstairs find a loft, 3rd bath, & bedroom w/ WIC. 2nd bedroom on ground floor would make a great office. Private patio, bamboo hardwood, custom blinds, 5 ceiling fans, epoxy garage floor, & abundant storage.