All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 10928 Lemongrass Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
10928 Lemongrass Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

10928 Lemongrass Drive

10928 Lemongrass Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10928 Lemongrass Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Townes at Weston Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy maintenance free life in end unit townhome with open view & Carmel schools. Great Rm has 2-story ceiling & fireplace. Cooks enjoy stainless steel appliances, beautiful tall cabinets, tile floor, solid surface countertops & tile backsplash. Master suite has cathedral ceiling, WIC, & comfort height sinks. Upstairs find a loft, 3rd bath, & bedroom w/ WIC. 2nd bedroom on ground floor would make a great office. Private patio, bamboo hardwood, custom blinds, 5 ceiling fans, epoxy garage floor, & abundant storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have any available units?
10928 Lemongrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have?
Some of 10928 Lemongrass Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10928 Lemongrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10928 Lemongrass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10928 Lemongrass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10928 Lemongrass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10928 Lemongrass Drive offers parking.
Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10928 Lemongrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have a pool?
No, 10928 Lemongrass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 10928 Lemongrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10928 Lemongrass Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10928 Lemongrass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis