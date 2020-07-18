All apartments in Carmel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10725 Downing Street

10725 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

10725 Downing Street, Carmel, IN 46033
The Woodlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,400 sf home is located in Carmel, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10725 Downing Street have any available units?
10725 Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 10725 Downing Street have?
Some of 10725 Downing Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10725 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
10725 Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10725 Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10725 Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 10725 Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 10725 Downing Street offers parking.
Does 10725 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10725 Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10725 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 10725 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 10725 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 10725 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10725 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10725 Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10725 Downing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10725 Downing Street does not have units with air conditioning.

