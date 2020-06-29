All apartments in Carmel
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

1042 East AUMAN Drive

1042 Auman Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

1042 Auman Drive East, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled two bedroom and two bathroom home in the heart of Carmel. Beautiful finishes and serene lot in the ideal location. Owner will continue adding a lawn/maintenance package and/or consider leasing fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 East AUMAN Drive have any available units?
1042 East AUMAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1042 East AUMAN Drive have?
Some of 1042 East AUMAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 East AUMAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1042 East AUMAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 East AUMAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1042 East AUMAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 1042 East AUMAN Drive offer parking?
No, 1042 East AUMAN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1042 East AUMAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 East AUMAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 East AUMAN Drive have a pool?
No, 1042 East AUMAN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1042 East AUMAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1042 East AUMAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 East AUMAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1042 East AUMAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 East AUMAN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1042 East AUMAN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
