Completely remodeled two bedroom and two bathroom home in the heart of Carmel. Beautiful finishes and serene lot in the ideal location. Owner will continue adding a lawn/maintenance package and/or consider leasing fully furnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1042 East AUMAN Drive have any available units?
1042 East AUMAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1042 East AUMAN Drive have?
Some of 1042 East AUMAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 East AUMAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1042 East AUMAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.