1042 East AUMAN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled two bedroom and two bathroom home in the heart of Carmel. Beautiful finishes and serene lot in the ideal location. Owner will continue adding a lawn/maintenance package and/or consider leasing fully furnished.