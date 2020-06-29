Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 10400 North Michigan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
10400 North Michigan Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10400 North Michigan Road
10400 North Michigan Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10400 North Michigan Road, Carmel, IN 46032
Park Northwestern
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Plenty of options here. Lease a service center with 6 bays, storage, office space and a waiting area or renovate as a retail location on a very busy Michigan Road.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10400 North Michigan Road have any available units?
10400 North Michigan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carmel, IN
.
Is 10400 North Michigan Road currently offering any rent specials?
10400 North Michigan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10400 North Michigan Road pet-friendly?
No, 10400 North Michigan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carmel
.
Does 10400 North Michigan Road offer parking?
No, 10400 North Michigan Road does not offer parking.
Does 10400 North Michigan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10400 North Michigan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10400 North Michigan Road have a pool?
No, 10400 North Michigan Road does not have a pool.
Does 10400 North Michigan Road have accessible units?
No, 10400 North Michigan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10400 North Michigan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10400 North Michigan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10400 North Michigan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10400 North Michigan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033
Similar Pages
Carmel 1 Bedrooms
Carmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with Pool
Carmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
New Castle, IN
Marion, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis