Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent To Own!! - Land Contract Opportunity! This homes comes with many updates. A new furnace and AC put in February. Freshly painted and brand new carpet. Very nice hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room.

The backyard is very big with lots a room for activities. Come take a look at this one. Won't last long!!



(RLNE5696651)