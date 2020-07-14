Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $450
Move-in Fees: $50 holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet.
fee: $100 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month.
restrictions: Weight limit: 70 lbs.Certain restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Driveway, garage.