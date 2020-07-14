Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly online portal trash valet

Cedar Run Properties is conveniently located in a quiet residential neighborhood in the heart of Brownsburg. These condominiums have a spacious layout with 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranches and 2 bedroom 1 bathroom tri-levels all complete with attached garages. Our professional and friendly management and maintenance team are just a phone call away. Come see what it is like to live maintenance-free today!