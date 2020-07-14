All apartments in Brownsburg
Cedar Run
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Cedar Run

81 Cedar Run Drive · (317) 271-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 Cedar Run Drive, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Run.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
online portal
trash valet
Cedar Run Properties is conveniently located in a quiet residential neighborhood in the heart of Brownsburg. These condominiums have a spacious layout with 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranches and 2 bedroom 1 bathroom tri-levels all complete with attached garages. Our professional and friendly management and maintenance team are just a phone call away. Come see what it is like to live maintenance-free today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $450
Move-in Fees: $50 holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet.
fee: $100 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month.
restrictions: Weight limit: 70 lbs.Certain restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Driveway, garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Run have any available units?
Cedar Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Run have?
Some of Cedar Run's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Run currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Run is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Run offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Run offers parking.
Does Cedar Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Run have a pool?
No, Cedar Run does not have a pool.
Does Cedar Run have accessible units?
Yes, Cedar Run has accessible units.
Does Cedar Run have units with dishwashers?
No, Cedar Run does not have units with dishwashers.
