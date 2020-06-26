Rent Calculator
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM
71 Hollaway Boulevard
71 Hollaway Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
71 Hollaway Boulevard, Brownsburg, IN 46112
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This home is for sale as BLC #21604599 as well as for rent. This 4 bedroom home has two levels that can act as two living spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 71 Hollaway Boulevard have any available units?
71 Hollaway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brownsburg, IN
.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brownsburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 71 Hollaway Boulevard have?
Some of 71 Hollaway Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 71 Hollaway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
71 Hollaway Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Hollaway Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 71 Hollaway Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brownsburg
.
Does 71 Hollaway Boulevard offer parking?
No, 71 Hollaway Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 71 Hollaway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Hollaway Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Hollaway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 71 Hollaway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 71 Hollaway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 71 Hollaway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Hollaway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Hollaway Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
