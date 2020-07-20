All apartments in Brownsburg
Find more places like 657 Hanover Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brownsburg, IN
/
657 Hanover Road
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:36 AM

657 Hanover Road

657 Hanover Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brownsburg
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

657 Hanover Road, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Hanover Road have any available units?
657 Hanover Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
Is 657 Hanover Road currently offering any rent specials?
657 Hanover Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Hanover Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 Hanover Road is pet friendly.
Does 657 Hanover Road offer parking?
Yes, 657 Hanover Road offers parking.
Does 657 Hanover Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Hanover Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Hanover Road have a pool?
Yes, 657 Hanover Road has a pool.
Does 657 Hanover Road have accessible units?
No, 657 Hanover Road does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Hanover Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 Hanover Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 657 Hanover Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 657 Hanover Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr
Brownsburg, IN 46112
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave
Brownsburg, IN 46278
Union Green
339 North Green Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112

Similar Pages

Brownsburg 1 BedroomsBrownsburg 2 Bedrooms
Brownsburg Apartments with GaragesBrownsburg Pet Friendly Places
Brownsburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INEllettsville, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis