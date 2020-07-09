Rent Calculator
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM
1 of 1
638 N Grant Street
638 N Grant St
·
No Longer Available
Location
638 N Grant St, Brownsburg, IN 46112
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Bayberry Place Patio Homes are located in the heart of Brownsburg. Walking distance to shopping and dining options. Lawn care and snow removal is included in your rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 638 N Grant Street have any available units?
638 N Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brownsburg, IN
.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brownsburg Rent Report
.
Is 638 N Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
638 N Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 N Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 638 N Grant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brownsburg
.
Does 638 N Grant Street offer parking?
No, 638 N Grant Street does not offer parking.
Does 638 N Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 N Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 N Grant Street have a pool?
No, 638 N Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 638 N Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 638 N Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 638 N Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 N Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 N Grant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 N Grant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
