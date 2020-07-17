All apartments in Brownsburg
353 Watercress Way
353 Watercress Way

353 Watercress Way · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

353 Watercress Way, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,774 sf home is located in Brownsburg, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Watercress Way have any available units?
353 Watercress Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 Watercress Way have?
Some of 353 Watercress Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 Watercress Way currently offering any rent specials?
353 Watercress Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Watercress Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 Watercress Way is pet friendly.
Does 353 Watercress Way offer parking?
Yes, 353 Watercress Way offers parking.
Does 353 Watercress Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 Watercress Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Watercress Way have a pool?
No, 353 Watercress Way does not have a pool.
Does 353 Watercress Way have accessible units?
No, 353 Watercress Way does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Watercress Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 Watercress Way does not have units with dishwashers.
