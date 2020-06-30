All apartments in Brownsburg
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:33 PM

1321 River Ridge Drive

1321 River Ridge Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

1321 River Ridge Drive North, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained home with ground floor master suite. Large fenced-in back yard. Freshly painted and new carpet. Ready to move right in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 River Ridge Drive have any available units?
1321 River Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 River Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1321 River Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 River Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1321 River Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 River Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1321 River Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brownsburg.
Does 1321 River Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1321 River Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1321 River Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 River Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 River Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1321 River Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1321 River Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1321 River Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 River Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 River Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

