Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brownsburg
Find more places like 1321 River Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brownsburg, IN
/
1321 River Ridge Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:33 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1321 River Ridge Drive
1321 River Ridge Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brownsburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
1321 River Ridge Drive North, Brownsburg, IN 46112
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained home with ground floor master suite. Large fenced-in back yard. Freshly painted and new carpet. Ready to move right in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1321 River Ridge Drive have any available units?
1321 River Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brownsburg, IN
.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brownsburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1321 River Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1321 River Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1321 River Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1321 River Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 River Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1321 River Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brownsburg
.
Does 1321 River Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1321 River Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1321 River Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 River Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 River Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1321 River Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1321 River Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1321 River Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 River Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 River Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Union Green
339 North Green Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave
Brownsburg, IN 46278
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Similar Pages
Brownsburg 1 Bedrooms
Brownsburg 2 Bedrooms
Brownsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Brownsburg Pet Friendly Places
Brownsburg Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
Cumberland, IN
Tipton, IN
Pendleton, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Ellettsville, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Franklin, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-Bloomington
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis