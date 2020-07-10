All apartments in Brownsburg
Find more places like 1047 East Harris Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brownsburg, IN
/
1047 East Harris Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1047 East Harris Street

1047 Harris St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brownsburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1047 Harris St, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Brownsburg, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private fully fenced in back yard with an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 East Harris Street have any available units?
1047 East Harris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 East Harris Street have?
Some of 1047 East Harris Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 East Harris Street currently offering any rent specials?
1047 East Harris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 East Harris Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 East Harris Street is pet friendly.
Does 1047 East Harris Street offer parking?
Yes, 1047 East Harris Street offers parking.
Does 1047 East Harris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 East Harris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 East Harris Street have a pool?
No, 1047 East Harris Street does not have a pool.
Does 1047 East Harris Street have accessible units?
No, 1047 East Harris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 East Harris Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 East Harris Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Union Green
339 North Green Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave
Brownsburg, IN 46278
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr
Brownsburg, IN 46112

Similar Pages

Brownsburg 1 BedroomsBrownsburg 2 Bedrooms
Brownsburg Apartments with GarageBrownsburg Pet Friendly Places
Brownsburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis